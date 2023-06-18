ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Four teenagers are in custody after a brief pursuit on Sunday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., officers say they were investigating the report of a stolen car in the 2000 block of Clifford Avenue when OnStar contacted them with the location of the stolen vehicle.

After finding the stolen car, officers say the suspects fled on foot, and police entered a short foot pursuit that ended in the area of Clinton Avenue and Oakman Street.

A 15-year-old female, two 15-year-old males, and a 14-year-old male were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in this incident, and the investigation is ongoing.