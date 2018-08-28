One-year-old killed in Yates Co. farm accident

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILO, NY (WROC) - A one-year-old child died after an accident on a farm in Yates County Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, it happened at a farm on Hoyt Road in the Town of Milo. Investigators say a man operating a skid loader was backing up when the child ran into the the path of the vehicle and was hit.

First responders tried to revive the child, but deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, deputies say.