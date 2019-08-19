One vehicle crash leaves 4 hospitalized, 1 with serious injuries

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A motor vehicle accident early Monday morning left four injured.
Around 3:30 a.m. officers found a vehicle in trees off of Lakeshore Blvd. They found that the vehicle had failed to slow for a curve and went off the road into trees.
The driver, a 25-year-old male and two passengers, a 21-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, all local residents were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
One other passenger, a 32-year-old female from Florida was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.