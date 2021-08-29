One unit: Rochester families, first responders come together for a day of play

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Driven by a mission to create a stronger bond between families and local law enforcement, True Blue NY hosted its second ever ‘First Responders’ day at Stokoe Farms Sunday.

Families, children and police officers in Monroe County came together to learn how to protect the community as one. Stokoe Farms, located in Scottsville organized an array of activities for all to partake in.

Included in the fun were bounce pillows, slides, straw fort, fire & police Vehicles along with pizza and beverages.

Those who attended were able to meet law enforcement officials from the Rochester region along with Scottsville Fire Department personnel.

