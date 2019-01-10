One person unaccounted for in Hamlin house fire
HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC-TV) -
One person is unaccounted for after a house fire broke out just before 2 a.m. in Hamlin on Thursday. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies say two residents were asleep in the house located on Walker Lake Ontario Road.
According to deputies one of the individuals woke up to smoke and popping sounds coming from within the house. That individual then fled and went nextdoor to a family member's house for help.
Deputies say that family member called 911.
Deputies add that the house was fully engulfed upon arrival.
Walker Lake Ontario Road between Church Road and Chase Road is closed.
