One of four suspects arrested after carjacking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to a carjacking late Friday afternoon that took place on Clifford Avenue near Bedford Street.
Police say the pursuit ended on Diringer Place and four men fled from the vehicle.
“The stolen vehicle was left in drive and struck a fence and tree,” the RPD said.
Police took one of the occupants into custody in the Goodman Plaza. The other three men were not located.
According to the RPD, there was a motor vehicle accident that occurred when the stolen vehicle struck another uninvolved vehicle as it fled from the officer.
No one was injured, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.