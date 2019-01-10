Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MANCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Ontario County Sheriff's Office says snowy weather Thursday morning contributed to a crash in the Town of Manchester where a man died.

Deputies say Jose Garcia-Rodriguez, 25, was traveling eastbound on Outlet Road, just east of Faas Road, when he appears to have lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle left the north shoulder of the highway, sheared off a utility pole, and then struck a number of pine trees.

Garcia-Rodriguez was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries to his right chest area. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Deputies say both speed and snow covered roadways contributed to th crash.