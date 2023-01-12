ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was brought to the hospital for the possibility of smoke inhalation after a fire on Weld St., according to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD.)

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report Wednesday of a bathroom on fire at 73 Weld St. When engines arrived on location, they reported flames from the “D” side of a two and a half story home on the first floor.

The RFD says due to the size and heat of the fire, the home next door was an exposure problem, which received fire damage to the exterior siding. After a precautionary search, the RFD was able to determine that the neighboring home was vacant at the time of the fire.

Crews on scene say they were able to keep the fire isolated to the original location.

73 Weld St. was an occupied home with residents on both floors and were able to make it out once the RFD arrived. One adult male from the first-floor apartment where the fire started went back into the house to get a game that was left inside and was taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

One of the RFD trucks was able to rescue a cat from the second-floor apartment and reunite it safely with its owners.

The RFD reports they were able to secure both homes.