One hospitalized after crashing vehicle into North Street building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say a 32-year-old city resident is in the hospital after crashing into a building on North Street and Lyndhurst Street Thursday night.

The car initially caught fire upon impact but it was quickly put out. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was trapped and then extricated and taken to Strong. They say he has minor injuries.

There was no one in the building at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing, but there are no charges at this time.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.