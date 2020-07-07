One dead, two others injured in shooting on Flanders Street

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Thurston Road and Flanders Street.

Officers were called to the area just before 10:30 p.m. Monday night for the report of shots fired. Shortly after the first call, more calls came in for a man shot.

When officers arrived they found 39-year-old Bryson Simpson with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also located a 37-year-old woman who was shot. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third victim, a 20-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators determined he was also shot on Flanders St.

A preliminary investigation has determined the three victims were hanging out in the parking lot with a group when an unknown number of suspects opened fire on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov