One dead, three injured after hit-and-run in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Police Department is investigating a crash on Saturday that left one woman dead and sent three pedestrians to the hospital.

The four family members were on a walk on Empire Boulevard when a Toyota Rav4 struck the pedestrians at around 8:52 p.m.

The 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrians — a 22-year-old, 15-year-old and 3-year-old who was in a stroller, were thrown in a ditch beside the road.

The driver did not stop after hitting the pedestrians. On Sunday, the WPD announced that the driver was identified and is in police custody.

Police also confirmed on Sunday that the 22-year-old victim is under evaluation at the emergency room and the 15-year-old victim is in guarded condition. Information on the 3-year-old victim’s status has not been released yet.

“The position of the pedestrians in relation to the shoulder and roadway will be determined by reviewing video evidence and with the help of reconstructive efforts,” WPD said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“If you have additional information about this crash or the events leading up to this crash, please call the Webster Police Department through the 911 center,” WPD said. “An Officer or Investigator will call you back as soon as possible.”

