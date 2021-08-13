One dead, four injured after crash in Clarkson

CLARKSON, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed and four others hospitalized after a three-car crash in the Town of Clarkson.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, on Monroe Orleans County Line Road.

According to investigators at the scene, two cars traveling southbound were “messing around” when one crossed the double solid lines to pass the other. That car hit another traveling in the southbound lane.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were injured and hospitalized in stable condition.

Monroe Orleans County Line Road is closed between Route 104, and Edmunds Road for the continuing investigation.

According to MCSO, a man is dead after 2 cars traveling SB, were “messing around” and 1 of the cars passed over the double solid lines to pass the other car and hit another car traveling in the SB lane. 4 other people involved were transported to hospital. @News_8 — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 13, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.