LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – One person is dead after six people were shot overnight during a Halloween party on South Niagara Street in Lockport.

Cheyenne Farewell of Medina died at the scene.

Crews rushed the five other people to the hospital.

We don’t yet know their names or conditions.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.