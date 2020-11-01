One teen dead, 5 others injured after Webster car crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One teen is dead and five others are in the hospital after a Webster car accident Sunday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m. Sunday they responded to Gasberry Lane for a motor vehicle accident. They found a vehicle into a tree with the engine compartment on fire. Six occupants were removed from the car by an area resident.

The 18-year-old driver of the car was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Five other occupants, all between 16 and 18 years-old are hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Officials say that speed was a contributing factor in the accident, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.