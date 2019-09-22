Officials identify victim in fatal Penfield crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have identified the person who was killed in an early Sunday morning, two-vehicle crash on Route 441 at Liberty Street in Penfield.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say 31-year-old Michael Hanna of Perinton was heading westbound while the other was driving eastbound and that the drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles.

According to deputies, Hanna died and the other driver was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.



Route 441 was closed between Five Mile Line Road and Penfield Road for a few hours.

Deputies have not released the name of the injured driver.