One dead after suffering medical event while driving, striking tree

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say one man is dead after he suffered a medical event while driving and struck a tree on Sweet Fern Road Wednesday evening.

They say the driver is an adult male, and no one else was involved in the accident.

He was taken to RGH where we was later pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine an exact cause of death at a later time.

The area is currently closed to traffic as police conduct an investigation.

There is no information yet on the identity of the man.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.