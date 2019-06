ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —- One woman is dead after state police say an “ultralight aircraft” went down in the town of Hannibal in Oswego County last night. Police said 74-year-old Jeanette Reyner was in the air for about 30 minutes.

She was close to a runway right behind her house. Several witnesses told police they heard the engine cut off before the plane crashed behind a tree line.

Reyner was pronounced dead at the scene.