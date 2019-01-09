One dead after shooting outside Cedarwood Towers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fatal shooting Tuesday, January 8, 2019 outside Cedarwood Towers on E. Main Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - A Rochester man is dead after late night shooting outside the Cedarwood Towers apartment building.

Police were called to the scene on East Main Street around 10:30 Tuesday night. They found the victim outside with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim's identity. They say he is a 26-year-old Rochester resident.

Investigators did have a person of interest in custody at the scene. As of early Wednesday morning, no one had been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.