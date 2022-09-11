ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on Webster Avenue Sunday morning, offiicials with the Rochester Police Department said.

RPD officers responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue around 2 a.m. where they located two victims, both of whom looked to be between the ages of 16 and 18.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said this is an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to dial 911.