POLICE: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Upper Falls Boulevard

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say one person is dead after a motorcycle hit an SUV Friday night on Upper Falls Blvd.

They say a gray 2011 Infinity SUV was traveling North on Almira Street when a motorcyclist traveling West on Upper Falls struck the driver’s side doors of the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released yet and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Officials say no one in the SUV was injured. The driver of the SUV was a 26-year-old male city resident. He was issued citations for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Unlicensed Operation.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.

