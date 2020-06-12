One dead after crash on Monroe Ave. near 590

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash Friday morning on Monroe Avenue near 590.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m.

Police at the scene say it happened when one car was coming off the 590 ramp and was hit while making a right hand turn.

Avoid the area of Monroe Ave near 590. Police have It closed off investigating a car accident @News_8 pic.twitter.com/yeTga4cOf2 — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) June 12, 2020

The driver of one of the two vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say. The other driver had minor injuries, according to authorities.

The name and gender of both drivers has not yet been released. The family of the deceased is being notified, officials tell News 8.

Brighton Police Department officials say no charges are filed, and the crash is still under investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.