Case of measles diagnosed in unvaccinated toddler in Monroe Co.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Health department officials say a case of measles has been diagnosed in Monroe County.

We're told the case involves an unvaccinated toddler. Health officials say they believe there is a limited risk to the public at this time.

Symptoms of measles

The CDC says measles symptoms begin to show about ten to 14 days after exposure to the virus with stages happening over the course of two to three weeks. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Dry cough

Runny nose

Sore throat

Inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots with bluish-white centers on a red background found inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek — also called Koplik's spots

A skin rash made up of large, flat blotches that often flow into one another

The disease can be fatal, but death rates have fallen in recent decades as vaccination numbers have generally increased. However, in recent years, cases of the measles have increased.

