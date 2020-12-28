Oil spill causes delays in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 100 gallons of oil spilled on West Henrietta Road causing a major delay on Sunday around 3 p.m.

The 150 gallon of waste oil was on the back of a truck. The Henrietta Fire Department said it’s not sure how it happened, but the oil was dumped onto the road. Crews were able to keep it from going into the storm drains.

“A couple of times a year we get something like this. Oil leaks aren’t something new the quantity here is a little more than normal, but it’s nothing w can’t handle easily,” Henrietta Fire Chief Mark Strzyzysnki said.

“The hard part is picking it up so we are working with the county to find out if there are any mechanical resources they can send to scoop everything up when we’re done.”

According to officials, a clay substance is used to absorb the oil.