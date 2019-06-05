Ogden police respond to call for miniature horse in the road
Ogden, NY (WROC) - The Town of Ogden Police Department got an unusual call Tuesday night for a horse in the road.
The department tweeted that Officer Richards and Sergeant Gray assisted the miniature horse. The horse tagged along with the officers as they found her a safe place to wait for her owner, even running alongside the patrol car!
She even tried on a police cap and wore it quite well.
The tweet jokingly mentioned that they were going to have a new mounted unit and encouraged the officers to cut the horseplay.
More Stories
-
Rain and a few thundery downpours continue this evening and taper…
-
Police say Gantt was distracted when he crashed into a van, but do…
-
The Seneca Park Zoo has some sad news regarding the two male snow…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.