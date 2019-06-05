Ogden police respond to call for miniature horse in the road

Ogden, NY (WROC) - The Town of Ogden Police Department got an unusual call Tuesday night for a horse in the road.

The department tweeted that Officer Richards and Sergeant Gray assisted the miniature horse. The horse tagged along with the officers as they found her a safe place to wait for her owner, even running alongside the patrol car!

She even tried on a police cap and wore it quite well.

The tweet jokingly mentioned that they were going to have a new mounted unit and encouraged the officers to cut the horseplay.

