Ogden police make arrest in stolen vehicle case

OGDEN, NY (WROC) — Three people have been arrested in Ogden accused of stealing vehicles. Two adults and one juvenile.

According to Ogden police, two suspects were found hiding in a garage off of Sagewood Drive. The adults have been identified as Laseanuel Hardaway, 18, and Tyler Justice, 21.

The vehicles reported stolen were found in both Wayne County and Ogden.

Officials said the suspects face criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree, a class C felony, and were arraigned in court.

The two adults were booked in the Monroe County jail, while the juvenile was turned over to security detention.

If convicted they face 15 years in prison.

