Ogden police investigating after vehicle stolen from driveway recovered

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ogden Police Department is investigating after a car that was stolen from a driveway in the early hours of Monday was recovered in the City of Rochester.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the incidents happened in the area of Coolidge and Coleman Avenues around 3 a.m.

“One vehicle was stolen after the suspects found a key fob in second (unlocked) vehicle in the same driveway. The vehicle was recovered in the City of Rochester following a brief police pursuit.”

From the Ogden Police Blotter:

Ogden PD is investigating larcenies from several unlocked vehicles in the Coolidge Ave/Coleman Ave area in the early morning hours. One vehicle also stolen.

Bring your keys inside! Lock it up! #9PMRoutine pic.twitter.com/cioo3ys6yy — Town of Ogden Police (@OgdenPoliceNY) July 26, 2021

Ogden police say no suspects are in custody, but they believe at least three suspects were involved.

“Please lock your vehicles at night, and bring all keys inside your home. Call 911 immediately if you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood. These crimes are largely preventable with your help!”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.