Ogden Police Department investigating car thefts

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ogden Police Department is investigating overnight vehicle larcenies that took place during the early morning hours Sunday.

Police say the larcenies occurred in the areas of Hickory Hollow, Maida Drive and Thistlewood Lane and at least two vehicles were stolen.

The OPD asks anyone with security video of the incidents to contact Sergeant Marcucci at dmarcucci@ogdenny.com.

“Please remember to remove car keys and valuables from your car at night,” the OPD said. “Lock your car, lock your house doors and call 911 immediately if you see or hear something suspicious in your neighborhood.”