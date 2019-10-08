Ogden family’s dog put down after coyote attack

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — A coyote attack on an Ogden’s family dog resulted in “severe” injuries that led to the pet being put down.

A post on the Town of Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page shows the family’s post online.

The coyote attack happened a little after 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, on a road called Coyote Run in Spencerport. According to the post, the dog was attacked by the coyote and suffered several bites around its neck.

The family thanked a good Samaritan for finding the dog after the attack and bringing it to an animal shelter. The family was then alerted and, given their pet’s injuries, decided to “do the humane thing and help him over the rainbow bridge.”

The family’s post continued:

“We didn’t catch your name or what house you live in, but we want to thank you. Thank you for helping bring our beloved family member of 14 years home. Because of you we were able to end his suffering and our dear friend didn’t die alone.”

Ogden police added that coyotes are not uncommon in their town, but attacks on pets are rare, and that this incident should serve as a reminder to keep track of family pets to ensure their safety.