Drowning victim discovered in Lake Ontario after search

Monroe County (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found a drowning victim in Lake Ontario after aiding in a search for the missing person over the weekend.

According to the MCSO, the person went into the water near the Irondequoit Bay outlet on Saturday and did not resurface.

Monroe County’s marine unit, along with the United States Coast Guard searched the waters and around 4 p.m. on Sunday, recovered the victim.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is working on positively identifying the person.