Officials search for missing vulnerable adult, last seen in Penfield

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield woman was reported missing on Monday night by her family.

18-year-old Olivia Sallmen is 5 feet, 8 inches, 165 pounds, has long purple hair, blue eyes, and is in a walking boot. According to family members, she was last seen inside her home at around 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

“Sallmen may be in need of medical attention due to medication that she takes,” Sergeant Jason LaPlant wrote in a statement. “It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen. Her destination of travel is unknown.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

