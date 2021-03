A crash occurred in Canandaigua on Monday near Emerson and Sand Hill Roads. (Photo provided by Canandaigua Professional Firefighters)

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials are on scene investigating a serious crash in Canandaigua on Monday.

Officials responded to Emerson and Sand Hill Roads before 11 a.m.

Truck-281 Engine-211 working a crash with entrapment on sand hill and Emerson. Car was on fire w/entrapment, mercy flight to transport one. pic.twitter.com/4tZsvPcOP5 — Canandaigua Fire (@IAFF2098) March 22, 2021

Details are limited at this time. The cause of the crash and extent of the injuries of those involved are not clear.

