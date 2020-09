CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County Sheriffs are investigating after a dead body was found in Canandaigua Lake.

Officials say a passerby found a man floating in the water near the north end of the lake. When first responders arrived they found a deceased male who is believed to be in his 30s.

They are still working on confirming his identity.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.