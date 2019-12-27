Officials from Wesley Gardens nursing home speak after 2 recent evacuations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Wesley Gardens nursing home in Rochester addressed the media Friday following recent sprinkler issues and evacuations.

Residents at the nursing home were forced to evacuate twice in less than a week’s time.

Last Thursday, December 19, Wesley Gardens residents were evacuated — when it was 8 degrees outside — due to a sprinkler pipe leak.

This week, on Christmas Eve, residents were displaced for a second time. Family of the impacted residents told News 8 they were not notified of the move.

There’s about six transportation vans at the Wesley Gardens in Rochester. A family member I just spoke says she didn’t get a notification about her 92 year old mother being moved today. She says all of the remaining residents are being moved out because of last week’s incident. pic.twitter.com/yxwyU3QxnI — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 24, 2019

According to the New York State Department of Health, Wesley Gardens was cited for its sprinkler systems on August 22 of this year.

According to the DOH, some of the issues included sprinkler heads were coated in debris and bundles of wires were secured to the sprinkler piping by zip-tie.

From the August NYS DOH report:

“1) Sprinklers shall not show signs of leakage; shall be free of corrosion, foreign materials, pain, and physical damage; and shall be installed in the correct orientation, 2) Sprinkler piping shall not be subjected to external loads by materials either resting on the pipe or hung from the pipe.”

These issues were reportedly corrected by October 1.

Wesley Gardens is a non-profit nursing home, located on Upton Park in downtown Rochester.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.