Missing Chili man last seen in home on Paul Road found safely

UPDATE: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday that the missing Chili man who was last scene at his home on Paul Road on Sunday, has been located safely.

UPDATE- Shawn McCready has been located safely. https://t.co/TtsLPzYWeZ — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) June 7, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Chili man who was last scene at his home on Paul Road on Sunday.

Shawn McCready is 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and a goatee. McCready was last seen leaving the residence on a camouflage colored ATV, according to the MCSO.

McCready is not a danger to the public. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 so officials can check on his welfare.

Officials responded to the area of Paul Road around 4:31 p.m. on Sunday for a mental health crisis. “Upon being dispatched, MCSO was given information that hazardous devices may be involved. Paul Road was closed from Scottsville to Beahan Roads while the incident was being investigated,” MCSO officials said in a statement.

Upon investigation, no hazardous devices were found.