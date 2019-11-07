Officials, Albion School District investigating social media threats

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — Local law enforcement officials are working with the Albion Central School District in investigating threats made on a social media app called Discord.

Officials say that a small number of middle school students shared inappropriate and threatening messages and images on the app, and that the threats were shared and commented on across other social media platforms.

The Superintendent of the Schools, Michael S. Bonnewell said in a letter sent to families in the district that the students who made the original threats have been removed from the school until the investigation is concluded and disciplinary measures have been taken.

Albion Central School District by News 8 WROC on Scribd

A threat assessment team has been assembled to evaluate any potential threats to the students.

Anyone with further information or concerns is asked to contact the superintendent or appropriate school building.