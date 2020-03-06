Officials: 6 fire departments respond to Scottsville apartment fire

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — It took six local fire departments to contain an apartment fire in Scottsville Thursday evening.

The Scottsville, Henrietta, Chili, Clifton, East Avon and Mumford fire departments responded to the complex at 232 Robert Quigley Road in Scottsville.

Video credit: Brandon Hogle

Officials say the apartment complex was fully involved when first responders arrived, but all residents were evacuated safely. Several apartments were effected — the Red Cross will be assisting the residents who were displaced in finding alternative housing.

Scottsville’s fire chief said many pets were rescued, and no firefighters or residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.