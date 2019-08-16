Officers respond to call for gunshots, find deceased woman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a report of gunshots led them to the discovery of a woman’s body.

Officers responded to the call at an address on Fourth Street in Rochester just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman’s body inside a home.

The medical examiner is now working to confirm her identity and cause of death. Until then, police are only classifying the case as a suspicious death.

Fourth Street is currently closed between Pennsylvania Avenue and Central Park while police conduct their investigation.