Officers: Group stole $20K worth of items in LeRoy thefts

LEROY, NY (WROC) - Police say a group is responsible for multiple thefts in the Village of LeRoy where $20,000 in goods were taken.

Officers say they received six reports of thefts from vehicles and outdoor storage units on Robbins Road in the village starting on Wednesday, with a total of more than $20,000 worth of items missing.

Investigators say, using surveillance video, they were able to identify one suspect. Thursday, officers say a resident called in a suspicious condition where someone was disposing of items near Robbins Road that turned out to be some of the stolen items.

Shortly after, officers say some of the suspects showed up at the police department looking to turn in the suspect spotted in the videos. But, officers say they determined that the people at the station were also involved in the thefts.

Now, as a result, Tyler Powers, Shane Anthony, Robert Pragle and Michelle Condidorio are facing charges including criminal possession of stolen property.

Officers say Powers stole the items so the group could sell them and buy drugs. Police found crack cocaine and marijuana at Powers' home.

All four people are being held on bail in Genesee County Jail.