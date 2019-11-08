Officers, first responders pack courthouse in support of officer Denny Wright

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of repeatedly stabbing a Rochester police officer returned to court Friday.

Keith Williams, 28 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty. He’s charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault in connection to the attack on RPD officer Denny Wright on Peck Street in early October.

Williams is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on December 4.

Before Williams’ court appearance, first responders and fellow officers gathered in masses in a show of support of their colleague.

Massive first responder turn out at the County Court today… Keith Williams the man who is accused of assaulting police officer Denny Wright will be here soon pic.twitter.com/YZw2rLhmxQ — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) November 8, 2019

Wright suffered “severe injuries” in the attack and underwent surgery at Rochester General Hospital.

After being transferred to a rehabilitation center for further treatment, Wright was released from the medical center on October 25.

Here it is: The moment RPD officer Denny Wright leaves the hospital, surrounded by law enforcement, family, and friends. #ROC pic.twitter.com/LWckil1q2T — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) October 25, 2019

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley says officer Wright has no sight in either eye, and the body camera footage from the Peck Street incident is “brutal.”

Prior to the October 4 incident, Williams was well known to police officers in the Rochester area. He has been in and out of custody and the courts numerous times this year.