Officer injured during struggle on N Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) –An officer with the Rochester Police Department was injured after responding to a report of a vice activity on N Clinton Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

Upon officers’ arrival, they encountered a man who was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Officers said a brief struggle took place before placing the man in custody.

According to the RPD, while officers were engaged with the man with the gun, another man threw an unknown object that struck an officer in the face. That man fled the scene and was taken into custody on Evergreen Terrace.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Kadeem Pryor, of Rochester, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and resisting arrest.

Officers also arrested 22-year-old Calvin Campbell, of Rochester, and charged him with assault in the second degree.

One officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officers recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun. The investigation is ongoing and the RPS said additional charges may be forthcoming.