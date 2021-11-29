Officer injured at scene of Lake Avenue crash investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An officer blocking traffic from the scene of a crash on Lake Avenue in Rochester was injured Monday, when another car crashed into his patrol vehicle.

According to police, officers blocked Lake Avenue at Harding Road and at Boxart Street due to a crash in the roadway. While an officer sat in his car on the Boxart Street side of the roadblock, police say another vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the driver side of the patrol car.

Police say the impact pushed the patrol car 20 yards down the road.

The officer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was arrested by New York State Police for driving under the influence of drugs.