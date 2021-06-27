Officer injured after vehicle pursuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday evening in the area of Grape Street and Orange Street. Witnesses told police the vehicle fled the scene.

The RPD said officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver fled and a pursuit began.

According to the RPD, the pursuit spanned the area of Route 490 eastbound exiting at Winton Road, then onto Route 490 westbound exiting on S. Plymouth Avenue.

“The vehicle crashed into a tree in the area of S. Washington St and the driver then fled on foot,” the RPD said.

An officer was injured during the arrest and is being treated for minor injuries. Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precautionary.