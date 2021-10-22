Officer hospitalized, driver charged after police car crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized Friday night — one of them a Rochester police officer — after a crash on Jay Street in the city.

Investigators say it happened shortly before 9:00 p.m., when the officer was driving to respond to a call. They say a car traveling the opposite direction made a left turn directly in front of the police cruiser, hitting it.

The officer was taken to a local hospital. The Rochester Police Locust Club later tweeted the officer injured their wrist in the crash.

Police say the other vehicle had three people inside. The driver, a 24-year-old man, was hospitalized for evaluation and treatment. A 29-year-old passenger was not injured. A second passenger fled on foot.

The driver of the striking vehicle has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, along with a number of traffic violations.