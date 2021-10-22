Officer hospitalized, driver charged after police car crash in Rochester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized Friday night — one of them a Rochester police officer — after a crash on Jay Street in the city.

Investigators say it happened shortly before 9:00 p.m., when the officer was driving to respond to a call. They say a car traveling the opposite direction made a left turn directly in front of the police cruiser, hitting it.

The officer was taken to a local hospital. The Rochester Police Locust Club later tweeted the officer injured their wrist in the crash.

Police say the other vehicle had three people inside. The driver, a 24-year-old man, was hospitalized for evaluation and treatment. A 29-year-old passenger was not injured. A second passenger fled on foot.

The driver of the striking vehicle has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, along with a number of traffic violations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Download Our App

Don't Miss