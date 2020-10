As we inch closer and closer towards the winter months, a specific large scale setup becomes slowly more evident and relevant as temperature contrasts build between the north and south and we trend toward the colder months. It's a setup that arises as high pressure develops to the north and warm, moist air to the south becomes aligned in just the right way that signals a typical setup of what's known as cold air damming.

Cold air damming (CAD) occurs most often on the east side of large mountain ranges such as the Appalachians and Colorado Rockies as cold air at the surface is funneled alongside these topographic features. This layer of cold air becomes trapped beneath a layer of much warmer and more saturated air to form various precipitation types and localized temperature patterns.