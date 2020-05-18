Police looking for missing mother, 4-year-old daughter, last seen in Henrietta

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for 4-year-old Naiell “Nani” Iyah.

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for 35-year-old Linzy Patrick and her daughter, 4-year-old Naiell “Nani” Iyah.

The mother and daughter were last seen in the early hours on Friday in the Henrietta area. According to officials, the two are possibly in the company of 35-year-old Geno Ravon Thomas of Williamson. Officials say when last seen, Patrick was showing signs of an “altered mental status.”

All are believed to be traveling in a 2020 Nissan SUV (grey) bearing NY Reg: JRE3048. According to OCSO, the group may be in the Monroe/Wayne County area of New York or could possibly be headed to the southern states.

Anyone who has had contact with this group since Friday or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Lee Martin at (800) 394-4560.

