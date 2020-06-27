O’Connor Chevrolet employee accused of making racist Facebook comment suspended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An employee of O’Connor Chevrolet was placed on “immediate suspension” after being accused of making a social media post containing racist language, according to a statement released by O’Connor Friday.

A screenshot of the comment was posted on Reddit Thursday.

In a statement, Mark O’Connor, the president of O’Connor Chevrolet, stressed they “don’t tolerate racially insensitive or abusive statements.”

“Recently a comment was allegedly made by one of our employees that does not model the O’Connor values,” the statement continued. “This employee has been placed on immediate suspension while the issue is investigated further.”

O’Connor’s full statement can be found here: