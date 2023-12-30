ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After opening up shop a bit over a month ago, Geneva’s cannabis dispensary Highpoints will be closing its doors on January 1.

According to the owner, Daryl Hilkert, the dispensary received a temporary cannabis grower’s showcase or CGS permit back in June but they have not heard anything at all from the office of cannabis management about finalizing their license.

The news comes as New York’s cannabis industry could be put in limbo for a third time after two other companies that applied for an adult-use retail dispensary license filed a federal suit last week.