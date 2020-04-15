Breaking News
Obtaining a marriage license while social distancing

Local News

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Chili is doing things differently when it comes to applying for a marriage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town of Chili has reduced the number of marriage license applications from hundreds in weeks time, to roughly about three in the past two weeks. It’s a case by case basis now.

One couple applied for their marriage license on Wednesday, speaking to the clerk on the phone, signing and returning the documents through the night box underneath the front door — the entire process while standing outside.

It’s the new protocol the town has decided to take during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It still feels official, we’re getting married. It’s just a different way to do it,” Andrea Loturco said.

For Loturco and her fiancé Josh Bradley, it’s the first time they’ve been together — six feet apart — in weeks and have postponed their scheduled June ceremony until the fall.

“I did have a conversation with the State Department of Health,” Chili Clerk and Tax Receiver Virginia Ignatowski said. “There’s been no orders or anything surrounding marriage licenses, but what they have done is they are basically telling us what our comfort level is and we can have a process put in place that respects social distancing requirements.”

Residents in Chili can give the town a call for any questions, concerns or to set up an appointment.

