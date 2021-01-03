NYSP warn public of on-site vehicle-buying scam

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is warning the public against answering online ads to buy privately owned, used vehicles in Western New York.

NYSP is referring to an occurrence when people would respond to owners’ residences, with two people or more, and going on a test drive with the vehicle that’s for sale.

NYSP said this scam has occurred in Monroe, Livingston, and Wayne Counties among others.

NYSP says at one point during the test drive the suspect(s) asked the vehicle owner to step out, stating they heard a noise or thought there was something wrong with the vehicle.

According to NYSP, once the owner stepped out, the suspect will drive off with the vehicle and drop the other person off to retrieve the vehicle they drove to the test ride.

NYSP urge people to be careful and vigilant with transactions like this and suggest selling used vehicles where security cameras are present or have additional people with you while attempting a private motor-vehicle sale.