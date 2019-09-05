Missing Wayne County man with dementia found, being treated

Live Now
RED CREEK, N.Y. (WROC) — A search for a missing Wayne County man has been canceled.

New York State Police officials say 61-year-old Russell Hoeffner was located by a State Police bloodhound in a ravine and is being treated by EMS.

Troopers said 61-year-old Russell Hoeffner went missing on Monday at around 10 a.m.

Hoeffner was reported missing after a family member returned home from work on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m.

Hoeffner was last seen in a neighbor’s yard searching for the family dog on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m.

Troopers said Hoeffner was spotted on Canada Street walking onto Dry Bridge Road at around 3 p.m..

The State Police aviation and K-9 units as well as additional troopers have been deployed looking for Hoeffner.

